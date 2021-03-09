Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 333.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $353.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

