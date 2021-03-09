DAV Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $59,246.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 213% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.98 or 0.00368952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,254.19 or 0.99600383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00038152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00096788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

