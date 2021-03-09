Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce sales of $337.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.70 million and the lowest is $328.40 million. Daseke reported sales of $391.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSKE. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

DSKE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 766.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,116 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

