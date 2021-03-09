Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe Sells 122,591 Shares

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DAR opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

