Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 28th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

NYSE DQ opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.