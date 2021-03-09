Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Citigroup by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Citigroup by 552.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,796 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Citigroup by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 399,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,019,354. The company has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $71.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

