Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 18,553 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $42.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

