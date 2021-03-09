Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $21.03 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.43. The stock had a trading volume of 70,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,825. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

