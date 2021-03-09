Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 23,110 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,000. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.