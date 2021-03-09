CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.71. 1,379,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,845,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

