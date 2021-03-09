CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price lifted by Truist from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.22 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of 217.43 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

