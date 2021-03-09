Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,350 ($69.90).

CRDA has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,148.51 ($80.33) on Tuesday. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a one year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,385.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,277.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 51.50 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

