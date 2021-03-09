Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,625 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $255,930,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,467,000 after buying an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM opened at $120.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

