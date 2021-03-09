Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $547.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.