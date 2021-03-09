Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.