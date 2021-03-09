Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 331 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,083,030 shares of company stock worth $245,700,240. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $216.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

