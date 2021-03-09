Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $353.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

