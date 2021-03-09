Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $257.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.86. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.