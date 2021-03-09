Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $126.10 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $126.10 or 0.00232537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $77.73 million and $3.20 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.88 or 0.00510588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00069070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00077319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.00527155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

