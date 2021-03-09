Cowen Initiates Coverage on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. 1,217,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,278. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $290,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

