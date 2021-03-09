Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,778 shares of company stock worth $1,233,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Covetrus by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Covetrus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

