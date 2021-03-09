Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $319.16.

COUP stock opened at $267.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 72.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter valued at $6,721,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

