Coupa Software (COUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average is $313.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

