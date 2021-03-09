Coupa Software (COUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:COUP opened at $267.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day moving average is $313.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $99.01 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.
