Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 369.8% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 44.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $320.20. 80,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.84 and a 200-day moving average of $361.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

