CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $156,750.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $53,115.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $103,290.00.

On Monday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $103,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.62. 41,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,246. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

