Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $50.81 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.00790794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

