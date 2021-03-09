Cortex (CTXC) Price Up 25.8% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Cortex has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $50.81 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00057314 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.11 or 0.00790794 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009274 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026328 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064912 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030173 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.
- The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003866 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.
About Cortex
Cortex Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.