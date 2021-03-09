Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) EVP Katy Theroux Sells 18,475 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CNR opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

