Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.26. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,377,543 shares of company stock worth $58,699,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

