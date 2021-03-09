CONTRACOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $8.76 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $101,870.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00029497 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00205107 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009016 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

