Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.27. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.30 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

