CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.60. 538,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 477,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $324.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 621,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 722.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.