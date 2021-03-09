Conceal (CCX) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $11,122.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,197.18 or 1.00106698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.35 or 0.00905896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $216.05 or 0.00414345 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00288880 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00074486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00037628 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,610,203 coins and its circulating supply is 10,227,620 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

