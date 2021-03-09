Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $11.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.