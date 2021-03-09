Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.24

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 368127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

