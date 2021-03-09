Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $15,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMC opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

