Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Comerica's prospects look promising as revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost financials in the quarters ahead. Despite low rates, rising loans and deposits balance is expected to bolster revenues. Controlled expenses are also a tailwind for bottom-line growth. Also, backed by decent liquidity position, the company is less exposed to defaults in case of any downturn. Involvement in steady capital deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value is encouraging. However, lack of diversification in loans and geographical footprint pose concerns for the company.”

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

CMA stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,902. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Comerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.