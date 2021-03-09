Colliers Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vonage in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vonage has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $6,255,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $48,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 529.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,680 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 36.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

