Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIXI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.58.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

