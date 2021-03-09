Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
CDE opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.98.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
