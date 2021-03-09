Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CDE opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

