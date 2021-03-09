Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 687,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $6,220,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $3,943,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at $2,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.