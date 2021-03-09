Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
