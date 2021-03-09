Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.45

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 3588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.
In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
