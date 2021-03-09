Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $90.45

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.45 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 3588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.04.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.