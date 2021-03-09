Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Roth Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $19.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

CLAR stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Clarus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,684,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

