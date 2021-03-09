Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $575.60 million, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

