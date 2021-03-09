Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Civista Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.75% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

CIVB opened at $21.42 on Monday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

