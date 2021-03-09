Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Position Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428,530 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 266,762 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $55,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Insiders have sold a total of 50,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

