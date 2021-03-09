Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $795.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $860.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,241. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $821,045,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

