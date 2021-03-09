Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.79.

C stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

