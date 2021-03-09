Citigroup Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $195.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $252.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.54.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $286.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

