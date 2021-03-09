Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.
Shares of APR stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.
Apria Company Profile
There is no company description available for Apria Inc
