Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Apria (NYSE:APR)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of APR stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

