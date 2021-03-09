Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

